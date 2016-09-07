Moultrie County Awarded Federal Funds For Food Pantry

•September 7, 2016•

$2,800 for Food and Shelter

By Stu Baker

For the News Progress

Moultrie County has been chosen to receive $2,800.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board is made up of representatives from local government, Salvation Army, United Way, Catholic Charities and a former homeless person who will determine how the funds awarded to Moultrie County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.



