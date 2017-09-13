Moultrie County Partners with State For Liquor Inspection Pilot Program

•September 13, 2017•

In an effort to improve the allocation of alcohol beverage compliance resources, the state of Illinois and Moultrie County have recently joined forces to launch the Moultrie County Liquor Inspection Pilot Program.

Under the agreement, the Moultrie County Health Department has begun carrying out Standard Liquor Inspections for all Moultrie County license holders on behalf of the state of Illinois. Utilizing existing state resources, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is providing financial assistance and training for designated local inspectors.


