Moultrie County Praised for Local Habitat Projects

•September 21, 2016•

Habitat for Humanity in Moultrie County is an operation that is respected all over the country.

That’s what the Moultrie County Board discovered when National Habitat Care-A-Vanner Robert Gillespie and his wife Betty,visited their regular meeting September 15.

Gillespie and Habitat volunteers living in campers and motor homes travel the country building some 300 homes all over the United States each year.

“This is our seventh house in Moultrie County, and as soon as the date for this build was posted volunteers filled the sign up list,” Gillespie said.

He pointed out a few things that make Moultrie County desirable for the retired habitat volunteers who have come to town to build a house in six weeks.

One big factor is Pastor Paul McGhghy, Gillespie said, explaining the Faith Lutheran Church offers the Care-A-Vanners a premium campground experience during the six week build. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

