Moultrie Democrats Turn Out in Force to Meet Candidates

•November 8, 2017•

By A. E. Stevenson

for the News Progress

Moultrie County Democrats turned out in force at the Sullivan American Legion Post 68 Friday, November 3.

Event coordinator County Clerk Georgia England noted that more than 150 people enjoyed the spaghetti dinner in which a variety of local and area Democrat candidates participated.

Featured speaker Glenn Poshard was not among candidates but delivered a passionate case for the Democratic party’s commitment to pay as you go budgets, equal education, equal justice and reminded the audience how unions built the middle class and Great Society of the 1960s.

Dr. Poshard was the former U.S. Representative in the 19th district which included Moultrie County as well as past governor candidate and President of SIU.


