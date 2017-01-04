Moultrie Moment of the Week

This is a picture of the Jonathan Creek township building which was built in 1909 for $1,500. It was used extensively over the years for numerous township meetings and social events. Weather and vandalism had taken its toll. It was torn down in 1987. The year that this photo was taken is unknown. Please submit photos to the News Progress for future consideration. Originals will be saved for return or forwarded to Moultrie County Historical Society. If you have any other information, please contact the Moultrie County Historical Society at 217-728- 4085.