Moultrie Moment of the Week

The Haggard Colts of Lovington were quite famous in their day. They played the season of 95-96-97 and won 90% of their games. Lovington drew large crowds to their ball diamond. Top Row: Manager Alva Hoots, Ralph Foster, Umpire Nelson Reynolds, G.W. Boggs, Coach A.W. Lux. Seated: W.W. Munch, Fred McCoy, H.C. Munch, Ted Million, Bert Hewitt. Front: Capt. H.G. Haggard, Roy Gregory, George Conn. This photo was taken in 1896. Please submit photos to the News Progress for future consideration. Originals will be saved for return or forwarded to Moultrie County Historical Society. If you have any other information, please contact the Moultrie County Historical Society at 217-728- 4085.