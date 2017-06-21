 

Moultrie Moment of the Week

Posted on by June 20, 2017

Pictured above is the first Lovington kindergarten class. This photo was taken in 1954. Pictured (l to r starting from the first boy located at the back of the teacher’s desk) are Mike Dawson, Andy Hubbard, Gregg Mechling, Delores Wright (almost hidden by teacher’s arm), Peggy Binder, Alice Griffin, Sandra Clark, Debbie Willoughby (partly hidden), Tommy Howard, Eddie Mardis, Marcia Mitchell, Vickie Foster, Robert Sutter, Billy Falterer, Eddie Mocabee, Eddie Minor, Mary Lorenson, Joanne Cochran. Mrs. Genelle Fleener was the teacher. Please submit photos to the News Progress for future consideration. Originals will be saved for return or forwarded to Moultrie County Historical Society. If you have any other information, please contact the Moultrie County Historical Society at 217-728- 4085.

Comments are closed.