 

Moultrie Moment of the Week

Posted on by October 4, 2017

Pictured above is Pifer’s Park was located in E. Nelson Twp. It began in the early 1900s and operated until the lated 1950s. Pictured is an early photo of the lake with a wooden bridge that spanned the lake. The white buildings are bath houses. Log cabins could be rented for $1 per day The Park was a favorite escape, for town people, from the heat on hot summer days. For several years they hosted a 4th of July celebrations that cost 10 cents per person to attend. Please submit photos to the News Progress for future consideration. Originals will be saved for return or forwarded to Moultrie County Historical Society. If you have any other information, please contact the Moultrie County Historical Society at 217-728- 4085.

