 

Moultrie Moment of the Week

Posted on by December 20, 2017

Pictured above is the alumni of Old North School in Sullivan. The photo is dated to be around 1894. Please submit photos to the News Progress for future consideration. Originals will be saved for return or forwarded to Moultrie County Historical Society. If you have any other information, please contact the Moultrie County Historical Society at 217-728- 4085.

