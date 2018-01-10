 

Moultrie Moment of the Week

Posted on by January 10, 2018

Thanks to Frank Sentel for submitting this 1944 photograph from Union School. Pictured front from left: Wanda Maxedon, Donna Cruise, Charles Elder, Peggy Barnes, Jim Stone; second row: Ronald Barnes, Marlene Winemiller, Ruth Ann Elder, Dick Stone, Darrell Elder; third row: Vera Barnes, Katherine Elder, Christine Elder and fourth row: Franklin Sentel, Wilbur Barnes, Stanley Emel.
