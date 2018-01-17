 

Moultrie Moment of the Week

Posted on by January 17, 2018

Pictured above is the drive-in movie theatre that was located in Sullivan. The year that this photo was taken is unknown. Please submit photos to the News Progress for future consideration. Originals will be saved for return or forwarded to Moultrie County Historical Society. If you have any other information, please contact the Moultrie County Historical Society at 217-728- 4085.

