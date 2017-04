•April 19, 2017•

Free family movie night in the chapel at Mason Point is Friday, April 21.

“Sing” is the featured movie, and everyone is invited. Popcorn and drinks are served, and the feature begins at 6 p.m.

Family Movie Night is a free Mason Point event. Pull into the main gate and follow the signs to the chapel. Donations are accepted.

For more information contact Leanna Stickels at 217-871-5631.