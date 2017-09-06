 

Moving House

September 5, 2017

Photo by Mike Brothers
Moving House
A house moving down Monroe Street drew some attention in Sullivan a couple of weeks ago. Peters Movers of Farmer City moved the three bedroom house from its former home on Monroe Street to Mattoon, making room for construction of a new Casey’s store here. Above Matt Frederick and his son Kaeden prepare to lead the home to its new location in Mattoon along with escorts from Sullivan Police, Moultrie County Sheriff’s Dept, Illinois State Police and Dept. of Transportation. To accommodate state height limit of 20 feet, Frederick had to remove the top four feet of the roof. A property manager in Mattoon, he noted it was a lot less expensive to move the home since he already had a lot prepared for the home’s new location in Mattoon.

