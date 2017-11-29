National Hoop Shoot Open in Mattoon

Photo by Ellen Ferrera
Challenge Grant – Kathi Shackles, (center) executive director of Mid-Illinois Senior Services, receives a $500 challenge grant from Nadene Fugate (l) and Shirley Cardascio (r), administrators of the Mason Point Chapel Fund. Darin Wall, administrator of Mason Point, is standing in back.
•November 29, 2017•
The Chapel Fund at Mason Point has made a $500 challenge grant to the Mid-Illinois Senior Services (Senior Center) to aid in the purchase of new chairs. Nadene Fugate and Shirley Cardascio, administrators of the fund, agreed, “We are happy to assist the Senior Center because many of our residents attend programs there”.
Mason Point and the Senior Center have long enjoyed a cooperative relationship. Mason Point provides a monthly free lunch at the center and has donated all the supplies for adult coloring classes. Mason Point also provides bingo and Wheel of Fortune games to the center.Kathi Shackles, executive director of Mid-Illinois Senior Services, expressed her appreciation, saying, “The chairs have been here since we opened 15 years ago. They are worn, uncomfortable for the seniors and are beginning to fall apart. We are so grateful for this grant”.
Read More
•November 29, 2017•
Sullivan High School junior Cullen Dyer was recently elected president of the Eastern Illinois District Association of Student Councils during the annual convention at Eastern Illinois University.
Over the next year Dyer will represent the EIDASC by traveling to different schools in the district, run monthly district meetings, representing the district at the State Convention and LEAD Convention and overall work to improve the relationships between member schools.
Dyer is the Sullivan High School Student Council vice president and the son of Karen and Doug Dyer.
•November 29, 2017•
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, December 4 in the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current water control plan, water control operations, and dam safety. Read More