 

National Hoop Shoot Open in Mattoon

Posted on by November 29, 2017

•November 29, 2017•

The Charleston Elks #623 will host the annual National Hoop Shoot Dec. 9.

The national contest is 47 years old and is a free throw competition for age groups 8-13 years. Three divisions each for girls and boys will shoot 25 free throws for best score.

The Hoop Shoot is at the Mattoon Middle School, 1200 S. 9th Street in Mattoon. The Charleston Elks area includes Oakland, Mattoon, Ashmore, Kansas, Casey, Greenup, Toledo, Sullivan, Windsor-Gays, Arcola, Tuscola, Newman and Hume.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.