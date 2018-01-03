New Assistant Fire Chief for Sullivan

•January 3, 2018•

Even as a kid when Larry Edwards heard sirens it made him curious. “I wanted to be able to find out what was going on,” Sullivan Assistant Fire Chief Larry Edwards recalled his reason for becoming a firefighter.

On December 18, 2017 Sullivan Fire District Captain Larry Edwards was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief, next in command to Chief Mike Piper, by the Sullivan Fire Protection District board of trustees. He has been captain since August 2005.

Edwards, certified as Firefighter III since 2004, got his chance to pursue that dream as a kid when he became a volunteer firefighter in 1997.

“I found out those sirens were usually heading someplace to help somebody in trouble,” Edwards continued. “It is a step that changed my life.”

By July 18, 1998 Edwards became a full time paramedic and firefighter with Sullivan Fire Protection District and was beginning to understand what being a first responder was all about.

"This is something I like doing," he said. "The camaraderie among first responders is amazing. At a fire or accident scene working together as a team to get the job done is what it is all about."


