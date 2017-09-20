New Children’s Boutique Opens In Sullivan

•September 20, 2017•

By Ellen Ferrera

for the News Progress

Jessica Ekiss opened her boutique, Jessie Cait LLC, in her home at 313 N. Hamilton. The shop fills two small rooms, but the racks are overflowing with the most fanciful and colorful children’ clothing you can imagine.

The sizes run from infants to XXs to plus sizes 3 xl. There are limited women’s items.

"I used to sell LuLaRoe clothing," Ekiss began, "but I wanted to set my own rules and guidelines on running a shop. I did a lot of research on various labels and vendors to select just the ones I wanted and then obtained a license."


