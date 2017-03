•March 8, 2017•

David W. Faller has been named a partner of West & Company, LLC.

Faller is a native of Newton and a graduate of the University of Illinois. He resides in Dieterich with his spouse Pam and their children.

Faller was recently named partner-in-charge of the firm’s Accounting & Auditing Department. His duties include oversight of the firm’s quality control policies and procedures and of the firm’s adherence to professional standards. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.