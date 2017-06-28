New Superintendent for Sullivan District #300

•June 28, 2017•

In a 7-0 vote, the Sullivan Community Unit School District #300 Board of Education approved the hiring of a new superintendent at a special meeting Thursday, June 22.

Ted Walk, who has served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal in the district over the last 11 years, will begin as Sullivan’s superintendent July 1 under a four-year contract at $122,500 annual salary. He is replacing Brad Tuttle who recently accepted a position with the Jerseyville School District.

The hiring of Walk follows a search by the district that included input from a meeting of various stakeholders, including members of the community, faculty, and staff in order to determine the qualities that the next superintendent of Sullivan schools should possess. Utilizing the results from this meeting, the board reviewed applications and supporting documentation and conducted interviews which led to the selection of Walk as the district's next superintendent.


