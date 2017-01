Alson Kelly

Alson J. Kelly, 76, of Effingham, formerly of Bethany and Dalton City, died at 5 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017 in Effingham.

Celebration of Life services will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan with Rick Catt officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today (Wednesday). Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Bethany.