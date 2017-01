Donnabelle Frazier

Donnabelle Frazier, 85, of Sullivan, died 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in Mason Point in Sullivan.

Graveside services were held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in French Cemetery in Allenville with Bob Vail officiating. Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan handled arrangements. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.