 

Obituaries 1-17-2018: Joe Cole 

Posted on by January 17, 2018

Joe Cole 

Joe N. Cole, 92, of Sullivan passed away January 10, 2018.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan with Masonic Rites by the George A. Sentel Lodge #764. Burial was in Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.