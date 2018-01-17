Obituaries 1-17-2018: Leroy Lawson 

•January 17, 2018•
Coming January 25 is The Point in Time survey which plays a critical role in the task of ending homelessness.
Survey results are significant to the HUD competition for assistance in the 18 counties of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Fayette, Shelby, Moultrie, Effingham, Clay, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar and Jasper. HUD continues to emphasize through its scoring the significance of the data reported as well as the process for the data collection. However, HUD deems most important the quality and accuracy of the count as opposed to merely the size of the count. Read More
Helping Hand
Dear Editor,
Connie Reedy passed away a little over a month ago. And her passing brought back a vivid memory of the last time I saw her.
When I was coming home from work one afternoon late last summer, I saw two cars stopped on the New Life Tabernacle curve on the Jonathan Creek Road. A pickup had missed the curve and rolled down the slope coming to rest on its top in front of William Herschberger’s cabinet shop. Read More
25 Years Ago This Week
During a short meeting of the Bethany Village Board discussion of consortium of municipalities seeking franchise agreements with GTE was held On the matter of snowmobiles the board agreed they may enter and exit Bethany but may not be driven around town.
Race for assessor develops in East Nelson and Whitley townships for the April 20 election. Democrat Ruby Christy is being opposed by Republican Bill Mundy.
Judy Fraser, WCIA-TV weather caster, speaks on “Volunteerism” at the Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner meeting held at the Sullivan County Club. Three new directors were nominated: Bill Becker, Bob Corley, and Patti Ketchmark. Current members include the Rev. David Leslie, Wilma Spencer, Teresa Lane, Dick Isaacs, Steve Mayberry, Ron Sporrer, Edy Taylor, Roger Tice and Kurt Van Deursen. Read More