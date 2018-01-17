 

Obituaries 1-17-2018: Leroy Lawson 

Leroy Lawson 

Leroy Lawson, 91, of Mattoon, passed away at 2:14 a.m. January 13, 2018 in Mattoon Health Care.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 15 in Keller Cemetery in Lovington with military rites by Lovington American Legion Post #429. McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Lovington handled arrangements.

