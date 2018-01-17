 

Obituaries 1-17-2018: Nancy Eckel 

Posted on by January 17, 2018

Nancy Eckel 

Nancy L. Eckel, 91, of Sullivan passed away at 8:15 p.m. Sunday January 14, 2018 in Eastview Terrace in Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services were at 11 a.m. today (Wednesday) in Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ in Sullivan. Burial was in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan. Arrangements were by Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.