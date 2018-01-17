Obituaries 1-17-2018: Ollie Orsborn 

Ollie Orsborn

Ollie Marie Orsborn, 83, of Sullivan passed away at 4:15 a.m. Friday, January 12, 2018 in Eastview Terrace in Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 18 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan.


