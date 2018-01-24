 

Obituaries 1-24-2018

Alyne White 

Opal Alyne White, 99, of Sullivan, formerly of Flora and Decatur, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Monday January 22, 2018 in Mason Point in Sullivan.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Flora Garden of Memories in Flora with the Rev. Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday in Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan.

