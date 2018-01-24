 

Obituaries 1-24-2018: David Schreiber

David Allen ‘Dave’ Schreiber, 75, of Sullivan passed away at 10:23 p.m. Friday, January 19, 2018 in St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Memorial services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan with Pastor Joe Stephens officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan.      Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

