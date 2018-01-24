 

Obituaries 1-24-2018

Arlie Waggoner

Arlie Waggoner, 92, of Mattoon, died at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018 in Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Branch Side Cemetery in Gays with Pastor Kevin Wolfe officiating. Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan was in charge of arrangements.

