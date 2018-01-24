Obituaries 1-25-2018: Sam Graber

Sam Graber

Samuel J. (Sam) Graber, 82, of Kissimmee, Florida went peacefully with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 2:07 pm.

Sam was born January 11, 1936 in Hindsboro, Illinois, a son of Amos and Anna Graber. Sam was a building contractor in Sullivan from 1955 -1984, building such projects as the Sullivan Civic Center renovation in 1973, Fields-Wright Medical Center and numerous new homes. Sam became a Florida building contractor in 1988 to 2018 with son Ric and grandson Brandon in Kissimmee building numerous churches, metal office complexes, and custom homes till his last days on this earth.


