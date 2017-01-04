Obituaries 1-4-2017: Myrtle Reedy

Myrtle Reedy

Myrtle L. Reedy, 91, of Sullivan, passed away at 12:12 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016 in St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 5 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery in Lovington. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. today (Wednesday January 4) in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Myrtle was born January 6, 1925 in Lovington, a daughter of Frank and Fannie Jane Benton Adkins. She married Donald V. Reedy May 20, 1944 in Sullivan, and he preceded her in death September 3, 2003. She loved painting ceramics and giving them as gifts to her family. Myrtle also enjoyed crocheting and knitting.


