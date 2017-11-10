 

Obituaries 10-11-2017

Robert Nichols

Robert D. Nichols, 82, of Bethany died Sunday, October 8, 2017 in his home.

Funeral services were at noon today (Wednesday) in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. Burial was in Boiling Springs Cemetery in Decatur.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

