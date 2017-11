Obituaries 11-15-2017: J.C. Moore

•November 15, 2017•

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond High School FCCLA participated in the Illinois FCCLA Fall Leadership meeting held October 18 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

This year the students who attended the annual Fall Leadership meeting could attend an array of workshops on current issues including stress management, self-defense, career preparation, college campus safety, safe relationships, culinary arts demonstrations and healthy lifestyles.

Elizabeth Bjorling Poest, one of Illinois FCCLA’s former state officers, shared her message of leadership and “how to pack your bag for the journey of life”. Poest’s audience engaged presentation was both entertaining and enlightening. Read More