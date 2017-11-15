Obituaries 11-15-2017: Jim Anderson

Jim Anderson

James H. “Jim” Anderson went to his Heavenly Home Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 11 in Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Burial followed in the Pleasant Prairie Indian Cemetery located in Pleasant Grove Township.

Jim was born May 31, 1938 in Cumberland County, Illinois, a son of the late Delbert Lee and Hollis Tate Anderson. He married Bertha Ann Gilbert May 26, 1957, and they have celebrated 60 years of marriage. In addition to his loving and devoted wife, left to cherish his memory are sons Ed Anderson and wife Carol of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois and Jason Todd Anderson and wife Jodi of rural Charleston; grandchildren Maggie Anderson, Jaden James Anderson, Alexis Anderson and J.W. Anderson; three sisters; one brother and several nieces and nephews.


