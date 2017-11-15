Obituaries 11-15-2017: Juanita Elzy

Juanita Elzy

Juanita A. Elzy, 92, of Sullivan passed away at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2017 in Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. today (Wednesday, November 15) at McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Burial was in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan.

Juanita was born October 30, 1925 in Findlay, the daughter of Herman I. and Julia Welch Spencer. She married Francis T. Elzy January 25, 1946 in Franklin, Tennessee, and he preceded her in death March 18, 1993. Juanita was a retired secretary for Progress Industries in Arthur.


