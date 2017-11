Obituaries 11-15-2017: Robert Anzelc

Robert Anzelc

Robert J. Anzelc, 70, of Bethany passed away Nov. 11, 2017 in his residence with his family by his side.

In keeping with Bob's wishes, no formal service will be held, and cremation rites will be accorded. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements.