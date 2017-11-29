Obituaries 11-29-2017: David Harned

•November 29, 2017•

The Chapel Fund at Mason Point has made a $500 challenge grant to the Mid-Illinois Senior Services (Senior Center) to aid in the purchase of new chairs. Nadene Fugate and Shirley Cardascio, administrators of the fund, agreed, “We are happy to assist the Senior Center because many of our residents attend programs there”.

Mason Point and the Senior Center have long enjoyed a cooperative relationship. Mason Point provides a monthly free lunch at the center and has donated all the supplies for adult coloring classes. Mason Point also provides bingo and Wheel of Fortune games to the center.Kathi Shackles, executive director of Mid-Illinois Senior Services, expressed her appreciation, saying, “The chairs have been here since we opened 15 years ago. They are worn, uncomfortable for the seniors and are beginning to fall apart. We are so grateful for this grant”.

