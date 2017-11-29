 

Obituaries 11-29-2017: David Harned

Posted on by November 29, 2017

David Harned

David L. Harned, 80, of Decatur, passed away at 10:57 a.m. Thursday, November 23, 2017 in his residence.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Keller Cemetery in Lovington with Pastor Charliam Renner officiating and military rites conducted by Lovington American Legion Post #529. Arrangements are by Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan. View complete obituary and send online condolences at reedfuneralhome.net.

