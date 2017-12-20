 

Obituaries 12-20-17: Emery Barnes

Emery Barnes, Jr., 94, of Mattoon, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 21 in Southern Baptist Church in Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services in the church. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

