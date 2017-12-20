Obituaries 12-20-17: Pauline Bly

25 Years Ago This Week

More than 400 children from low income families in Moultrie County benefited from the New Life Tabernacle Church of Sullivan’s Christmas Toy Drive. Tracy and Rodney Hatten along with church volunteers collect new and used toys from drop boxes around the county. Each toy is then sanitized and spruced up before becoming a gift. The group distributed 1500 toys during their first year of operation.

Terry Henderson of Bethany won the residential lighting contest. As winner Henderson receives 100 percent of his electric bill paid for the month of December. Jim McLaughlin was second place and Wayne Claytor was third in the holiday lighting contest.

Joan Pound commended Moultrie County for donating 77 pints of blood. Martha Roberts and Ted Boyer have given seven gallons, Richard Dunscomb four gallons, Betsy Davis three gallons, and Terry Punches two gallons. Pound pointed out six donors contributed for their first time.

Ken and Kathryn Armstrong of Scott St. in Sullivan discovered the origin of the fairy ring that formed in their yard. The giant ring of dark colored grass that Irish legend attributes to fairies dancing in the night is actually caused as a result of fungus growth by mushrooms or puffballs. Read More