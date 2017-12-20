 

Obituaries 12-20-17: Pauline Bly

December 20, 2017

Pauline Bly

Janet Pauline Bly, 74, of Bethany passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 in Springdale, Ark.

Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 20 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Bethany. Burial was in Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany.

Pauline was born January 7, 1943 in Bethany, a daughter of William Edward and Dorothy Jean Jackson Ward. She married Thomas G. Bly September 22, 1963, and he preceded her in death June 16, 2005. She attended the Free United Methodist Church in Bethany, and while she was in Springdale she attended the First United Methodist Church.

