James Tipsword

James Lee Tipsword, 83, of Bethany passed away at 10:45 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2016 in Aspen Creek in Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Bethany. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Bethany. Burial will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany.



