Mike Grose

Michael Stuart Grose, 77, of Sullivan passed away at 1:25 p.m. Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Celebration of Life services will be noon Friday in Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan with Pastor Charliam Renner officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan with military rites conducted by Sullivan American Legion Post# 68.



