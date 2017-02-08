Obituaries 2-8-2017: Barbara Reedy

Barbara Reedy

Barbara Ann Reedy, 79, of Sullivan, formerly of Lovington, died at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in Mason Point in Sullivan.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. Monday, February 6 in St. Isidore Catholic Church in Bethany with Fr. Steve Arisman and Fr. John Sohm celebrants. Burial and Rite of Committal will be in St. Isidore Cemetery in Bethany. A prayer service was held at 5 p.m. Sunday in Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

