Lulu White

Lulu Fae White, 93, formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 in her residence in Brighton Gardens, Westlake, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 12 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan with graveside services in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan.