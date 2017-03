Sally Weakley

Sally J. Weakley, 68, of Edwardsville, formerly of Sullivan, passed away Friday, February 24, 2017 in her home in Edwardsville.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 28 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Burial was in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan.