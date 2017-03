Virginia Nedden

Virginia L. Nedden, 79, of Bloomington, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 11:17 a.m. Sunday, February 26, 2017 in St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 2 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Visitation will be held after 12 p.m. Thursday in McMullin-Young Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan.