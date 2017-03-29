Obituaries 3-29-2017: Glenn Austin

Glenn Austin

Glenn Eldon Austin, 83, of Bethany, passed away from this life to his eternal home Friday, March 24, 2017. His wife and children were at his side.

Celebration of life memorial services were held at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday, March 29) in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bethany with the Reverend Stephen Guarneros and the Reverend Gail Allen officiating and John Schwartz giving the eulogy. Arrangements were made by McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Bethany.


