Ruth Brooks

Ina Ruth Brooks, 92, of Bourbonnais, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017 in Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6 in McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan. Burial was in Keller Cemetery in Lovington. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.