Joe Cochran

Joseph M. Cochran M. Sgt. USAF (Ret) passed away March 17, 2017.

He will be buried will full military honors at 11 a.m. May 3 in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. He will be interred with his wife Joni Cochran.

He was born March 3, 1933, a son of Esther and Walter "Babe" Cochran.