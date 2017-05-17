Obituaries 5-17-2017: Nathan Hudspath

Nathan Hudspath

Nathan Andrew Hudspath, 22, of Sullivan, formerly of Tennessee, passed away as a result of a brain tumor May 10, 2017 in St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

His greatest aspiration was to become an electrical engineer. " I want to change the world and be someone. Not just another person, someone who will be remembered for what he has done." - Nathan Hudspath. Nathan is living by his quote; his brain and tumor are being donated for research for studies for the benefits of others.


