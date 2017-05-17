Obituaries 5-17-2017: Zachary Taylor

Zachary Taylor

Zachary Louis Taylor, 85, of Clearwater Florida, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on May 9, 2017.

Zachary (Zach) was born April 17, 1932 in Westville, Illinois to Zachariah and Margarite Taylor (Alaway). He married the love of his life Edythe (Edy) Ann Blair of Danville, Illinois January 26, 1957 in Danville. He and Edy raised five children; they opened their home to many college students and welcomed foster children throughout their married life. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

