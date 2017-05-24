Obituaries 5-24-2017: Mary Livergood

Mary Livergood

Mary Livergood lived a full, wonderful life that ended on this earth Friday evening, May 12, 2017. However, the real story is her incredible journey that began the day she was born May 6, 1921 to John and Mary Brown Tueth of rural Bethany. The Tueth family was one of the original 16 settlers as they were called, having founded St. Isidore's Catholic Church just north of Bethany. Mary often rode her horse Joker to White School before attending and graduating from St. Teresa High School in Decatur. She graduated from Brown's Business College and went on to work at Tabor Grain Company in Sullivan. While at Tabor Grain, she was Purvis Tabor's secretary.


