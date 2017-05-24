Obituaries 5-24-2017: Roger Uphoff

Roger Uphoff

Roger Chris Uphoff, 71, of Lovington, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family May 17, 2017.

He was born January 18, 1946 in Shelbyville, Illinois to his loving parents Lois Aileen (Gordon) and Gilbert Franklin Uphoff (deceased). He joined his three siblings Connie Yantis (deceased), Duane (Marjorie) Uphoff and Stanley (Pat) Uphoff. He was raised on the family farm, and even though he worked for 39 years as a computer room supervisor at Wagner Castings, he was always a farmer at heart. His parents raised him with a strong devotion to God, family, community, the Findlay Falcons, and the Chicago Cubs.


